Brighton midfielder Steven Alzate has completed a season-long loan move to Belgian Pro League side Standard Liege.

The Colombia international rejoins the club after making 29 appearances for Liege last season, scoring three times.

Technical Director David Weir said: "Steven had a good loan with Liege last season, where he was a regular in the team and progressed well.

"It makes sense for him to carry on that progression this season. We will be in contact with him throughout the campaign."