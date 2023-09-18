Chris Sutton is making predictions for all 380 Premier League matches again this season, against a variety of guests.

His opponent for this weekend's fixtures is Afro-pop star Midas the Jagaban, who supports Manchester United.

Sutton's prediction: 2-1

Burnley have already lost as many league games - three - as they did when they won the Championship last season.

A lot of people got excited about them because of the way they played expansive football to win promotion under Vincent Kompany, but this is the Premier League and you've got to be able to defend if you want to pick up points.

That is their issue at the moment. They have got some very good young players and I like the idea of what they are trying to do, but there also has to be an element of being practical too.

The Clarets beat Forest at The City Ground in the Carabao Cup last month, but both teams made a lot of changes.

This time, I am expecting Steve Cooper's side to come out on top.

They have got a bit more nous about them and although they will miss Brennan Johnson after his move to Tottenham, Taiwo Awoniyi is absolutely flying at the moment.

Midas the Jagaban's prediction: No-one is scoring here! 0-0

Find out how the rest of their weekend predictions have gone