Liverpool v Norwich: What does the form show?

Liverpool have won 13 of their past 15 Premier League games against the Canaries (drawn two), netting 47 goals in these matches (3.1 per game).

Norwich have won just one of their past 12 away league games against Liverpool, winning 1-0 in April 1994. They’ve never scored more than once in these 12 visits, netting just seven goals in total.

The Reds average 2.8 goals-per-game in the Premier League against Norwich (53 goals in 19 games), their highest rate against any side they’ve faced at least five times in the competition.

Jurgen Klopp's side are unbeaten in their last 28 Premier League games kicking off at 15:00 on a Saturday (won 25, drawn three), since a 2-0 loss at Hull City in February 2017.