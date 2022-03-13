Southampton 1-2 Watford: Hodgson reaction

Watford manager Roy Hodgson speaking to BBC Sport: "I thought we played well today from the first minute. We weren't doing that badly on Thursday [against Wolves]. We're not top of the table, we're near the bottom and when you're 3-0 down players have to show enormous character to get back from that.

"I'm really pleased with the performance today. The front players gave us another level of energy from what we've been seeing. I thought we created quite a few opportunities to score.

"Our crowd were incredible today - it was like a home game. You can't ask more if you're a Watford player."