Conte on injuries, Kane and improving players
- Published
Ellie Thomason, BBC Sport
Antonio Conte has been speaking to the media before Tottenham's trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from the Spurs boss:
Ryan Sessegnon has a muscular problem and won't be available until after the international break, while Oliver Skipp and Japhet Tanganga remain sidelined.
Conte says he is worried about Skipp's injury because "he started with a groin pain and then we are talking about two months that he is out".
He added that before his injury Sessegnon was excellent and he was improving, now he "is very frustrated".
Conte says he is very lucky to have a player like Harry Kane and added: "I think he can become the best striker in the world".
Conte says his task "is to improve every single player" but Matt Doherty has been particularly impressive with his tactical, physical and confidence improvement.
The Spurs boss says he never read the rumours linking him with Manchester United in the past and added: "I signed for Tottenham and I enjoyed doing this because I found this situation very good for me".