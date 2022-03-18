Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport

The last time these two teams played each other on 8 February, Newcastle were in the bottom three and four points behind Everton in Frank Lampard's first league game in charge.

But victory at St James' Park and a golden period for Eddie Howe's side has propelled them to a point where it is Everton who are threatened with the drop.

This win, however, could act as a galvanising force for a team which has struggled for form and for most of this match showed themselves as a side bereft of confidence.

The fact the hosts were able to overturn what looked like a harsh decision on Allan will be all the more pleasing for Lampard and his team as they celebrated wildly with their fans as referee Craig Pawson blew for full-time.

It was a pulsating end to an otherwise average encounter where Everton supporters had been reduced to cheering tackles and interceptions.

By contrast, Newcastle, with Joelinton back in the side, were a well-drilled unit and Bruno Guimaraes, making only his third start since joining the club in January, made them tick at the base of the midfield.