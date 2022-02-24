Vieira's Eagles click into gear as Watford slip into serious trouble

Alex Bysouth, BBC Sport

Roy Hodgson spent four years and 148 games in the Crystal Palace dugout but insisted there would be nothing sentimental about facing his old side for the first time since his departure at the end of last season.

It is an Eagles team that is unrecognisable in terms of style under Patrick Vieira, albeit worse off on points than the same stage last term, with Hodgson conceding they now play more expansive football than during his tenure.

Vieira is building a younger, more technically sound outfit but, after a solid start to the season, his side arrived in Hertfordshire on a six-game winless run since they beat Norwich on 28 December.

The Frenchman has bemoaned the "small details" that have cost Palace recently but they appeared to get those right on Wednesday with a clinical attacking performance, especially late on as Watford poured forward looking to level for the second time.

Watford's best chances to level fell to their own standout player this year, but Emmanuel Dennis could only coax over the crossbar after finding space inside the box.

The difference at the other end was Palace found Wilfried Zaha in ruthless form.

Hodgson may have hoped he had turned a corner with Watford after that win over Aston Villa, but Burnley's victory against Tottenham sees them slip to 19th in the table and in serious trouble.