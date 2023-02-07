S﻿ammy James, Fulhamish, external

Friday's goalless draw against Chelsea may not have been the greatest game for the neutral, but for Fulham fans it was a great evening. A win and a draw against our near neighbours is our best return against them since 1976, so we'll definitely take that.

The star of the game was right-back Kenny Tete. One of Fulhamish's regular pundits Dom Betts tweeted "I would personally like Mykhailo Mudryk to come outside and apologise for wasting Kenny Tete's evening" and it summed up that battle perfectly.

While Joao Palhinha, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Tim Ream have rightly taken plaudits this season, Kenny Tete has slipped under the radar. Cedric Soares has been signed from Arsenal as right-back competition, but if Kenny keeps up these kind of performances, he may struggle to break into the side.

Tete will almost certainly start Wednesday's FA Cup replay against Sunderland because Cedric is ineligible, and I imagine Marco will go for a fairly strong team overall. I'd expect around four or five changes, but it will still have plenty of first-teamers.

Given the winners have a winnable (but tough) home tie against Leeds in the fifth round, there is a huge opportunity for Fulham to go far in the cup. We would be foolish to not treat this Sunderland game with the respect it deserves.