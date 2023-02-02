Pittodrie double a 'release' for Main

St Mirren striker Curtis Main's Pittodrie double was extra special after the lingering frustration of his disappointing Aberdeen spell.

The 30-year-old scored seven in 42 appearances for the Dons before having his contract cancelled two years ago.

He returned to haunt his former club on Wednesday with two goals in St Mirren’s 3-1 win that lifted Stephen Robinson’s men to fourth in the Preniership.

"I was probably a frustrated character when I was up here, I didn’t get things going how I would like,” said Main.

“Two score those goals now, it is a bit of release because I didn’t manage to find the net as often and play as many games as I would have liked when I was up here.”

Victory at Pittodrie was just St Mirren’s second win on the road this season and Main added: “The away form hasn’t been great, we have probably been a little bit unlucky in certain games.

“But the home form has fairly cemented our place in the league so if we can build on this result and continue to develop at home then the future is very positive.”