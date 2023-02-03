Run of games after Celtic is a chance to build momentum - Davidson

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson believes his side are "in a much better position" than they were this time last year.

They ended a run of six straight league defeats by winning 2-0 at Motherwell in midweek.

Saints are eighth in the table and just four points off the top six going into Sunday’s game against league leaders Celtic.

"I think it was just the Livingston first half that I was really really disappointed with, I think apart from that there has been quite a lot of good things," Davidson said. "We have had tough fixtures, we have got Celtic on Sunday.

"After that we have got eight games without the Old Firm so they are games for me, if we can get on a little bit of momentum, a little bit of a run, we can pick up points.

"First of all we need to be safe , I think we are seven or eight points behind where we finished our total last season, so I know we had a fairly poor run. I think it is when you look at the bigger picture sometimes, survival is our key then anything after that is a bonus.

"So we are in a much better position than we were last year, a lot more confident, the team is settled, we have got a really good squad. I had to drop a couple from my squad, which isn’t easy, but that shows where we are as a group."