Michael Brown says any player who is uncertain about whether to make a January move should not rush into it.

The former Tottenham, Fulham and Leeds midfielder made multiple club switches over his 20-year career and suggested it was important to think everything through.

"If you're not sure, then it's only four months until the summer," he told BBC Sport.

"You can train hard, work hard and then have a more balanced view. You may even get more interest then as well."

Deadline day is always a tricky time for footballers forced to make big decisions about their future and Brown revealed he had given out plenty of advice to younger team-mates.

"I remember advising a younger player to leave and join Newcastle," he said. "He didn't want to go because they were in the Championship but I said they'd probably get promoted and end up in the Premier League anyway.

"In the end, he left for Newcastle, they went up and then he was a Premier League player again.

"It's great to be able to help people make career decisions."