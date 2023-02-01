Harry Poole, BBC Sport

It has been an extraordinary couple of transfer windows for Chelsea since the club's £4.25bn sale to a consortium led by American investor Todd Boehly last May.

And it looked that way even before an eye-watering amount was finally agreed with Benfica for Enzo Fernandez late into deadline day.

It is the latest bold statement of intent in the still early days of Chelsea's new era under Boehly, which has seen more than £550m spent on new signings.

Their spending in January alone exceeded £300m on eight new players, with Mykhailo Mudryk (£89m), Malo Gusto (£30.7m), Benoit Badiashile (£35m), Noni Madueke (£30.7m), Andrey Santos (£18m) and David Datro Fofana (£8m-£10m) all also added on permanent deals.

Meanwhile, talented 23-year-old Portugal forward Joao Felix moved to Stamford Bridge on loan from Atletico Madrid at a cost of 11m euros (£9.7m).

That came after a summer that saw them spend a Premier League record £270m - the second-highest summer spend by any club in the world after Real Madrid (£292m) in 2019.

In total, Chelsea accounted for 37% of the total amount spent by Premier League clubs in January.

