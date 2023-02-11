Size of Rangers surprised my family - Cantwell

Rangers midfielder Todd Cantwell says his family and friends were surprised by how big the club is when they came to watch him play at Ibrox.

"My brother and my dad and my two best mates came up for the game last weekend and it was really nice for them to see it," he said.

"It took them by surprise a little bit how big the club is and how big the stadium is and the history. It's not something that you can really be told about - I think it's something you have to feel."

Cantwell also revealed that his former Norwich teammates Grant Hanley and Kenny McLean, who both played for Rangers in their youth, endorsed the move to Glasgow.

"They were particularly excited when they heard about the possibility of me coming here," Cantwell added. "It was either they wanted me out of the changing room or [they were] happy to have me here, I don't know which one it was!

"The advice from both of them was just go and be you, they’ll love you if you give 100%, and that's pretty much a message from everyone that I’ve spoken to."