Eddie Howe will be pleased with the goalscoring performance of his new striker Alexander Isak, but only when the dust settles on a last-gasp defeat at Anfield, according to former Premier League striker Dion Dublin.

Isak put Newcastle in front at Anfield with a well-taken finish in the first half but the Magpies ultimately lost the game in the 98th minute.

Dublin admits the nature of the defeat will make it difficult to accept.

"It's hard to see positives when you are so disappointed," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "He would be happy with the performance but got nothing from it.

"They have got to find a way to get over the line and not keep making the same mistakes.

"Isak played brilliantly. If they'd won or drawn, he'd be getting all the plaudits. Because they lost, though, his manager will probably be thinking he should have scored the other chance he had."

