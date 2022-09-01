Valery leaves Southampton after seven years

Yan Valery's seven-year spell with Southampton has come to an end after signing for Angers SCO on a permanent deal.

The defender returns to his native France after making 53 senior appearances for the Saints.

He will link up with former Southampton player Sofiane Boufal at the Ligue 1 club.

