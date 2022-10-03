Motherwell striker Kevin van Veen is enjoying the style of play under Steven Hammell and is sure the rewards will come if they continue the progress shown under the new manager.

The Steelmen visit Ross County on Tuesday looking to get back to winning ways after taking just one point from their last four league outings.

"The performances have been there," said Van Veen. "We have been very good actually, so it’s a tough one.

"We are definitely going with an intent to go forward, create chances, and actually play attractive football. Maybe we need to defend better as a whole team and be clinical in the other side to put it away as well.

"There is a lot of hope and everybody can see that we are improving and working hard for each other.

"We have definitely changed identity since the gaffer came in. We have seen the stats with the amount of passes we make, the certain movements we are trying to make, and the chances we are creating.

"It’s been very good and I think everyone in the dressing room is enjoying this football. We want to pick up points, that’s the main priority, and hopefully we can do that again."