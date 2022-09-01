We asked you where Chelsea still need to strengthen and what signings you'd like to see before the window shuts.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Andy: We have been in need of a goalscorer since Diego Costa. We are also crying out for a defensively minded central midfielder, as when N'Golo Kante is injured, none of Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek nor Conor Gallagher can do the same job without the ball. We should have gone for Declan Rice early, but it's too late now.

Stephen: Attacking overhaul. We need proven quality in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Wilfried Zaha and should consider moving on Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic, who aren’t at the level Chelsea want to be.

Bertie: We need two players now Wesley Fofana has signed. Frenkie de Jong and Zaha. We need someone to come straight into that double pivot with Kovacic and De Jong has it all to do to be able to do that. I’ve wanted Zaha at Chelsea for years. He's another winger who can play through the middle and who is a proven Premier League goalscorer. He's four years younger than Aubameyang with less emotional baggage!

Jamie: Zaha would be a great addition to the Chelsea squad and would bring goals. The guy has carried Palace at times and would link up well with Raheem Sterling. I dread to think what Palace would want for him after the Fofana deal.

Kody: It's simple. Chelsea need a striker. Someone they are going to get behind and bed in. Now a Chelsea legend, Didier Drogba only scored 22 goals in his first and his second seasons at Chelsea. It wasn't until his third season when he scored 20 goals. I think it was a mistake to get rid of Werner before giving him a proper chance.