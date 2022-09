Lucas Moura is the only absentee for Tottenham's Champions League opener with Marseille because of a calf problem.

Four of Marseille's players used to play for Arsenal - although Alexis Sanchez is suspended.

Matteo Guendouzi, Sead Kolasinac and Nuno Tavares - who is on loan from the Gunners - are the others.

