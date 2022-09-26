Premiership clubs approve proposed £150m TV deal

C﻿hris McLaughlin, BBC Scotland's sports news correspondent

A proposed new £150m broadcasting deal has been approved by Scottish Premiership clubs.

Rangers had made clear their opposition to the new contract and Livingston were understood to have reservations ahead of a vote on the deal, which would see clubs receive around £30m a season.

But a meeting to resolve issues, scheduled for Tuesday, has now been cancelled.

Clubs received a letter from the SPFL on Monday announcing that the deal has been agreed in principle.

R﻿ead more on the proposed new contract here.