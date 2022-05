Brighton will be without midfielder Enock Mwepu because of a groin injury.

Jeremy Sarmiento remains out with a hamstring issue, while Jakub Moder is the only long-term absentee.

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is set to return after missing the past three games with a knee injury.

Fellow defender Eric Bailly is struggling with a back complaint and Marcus Rashford has been ruled out through illness.

