McAllister & Owen to assist Johnson at Hibs

Former Wales assistant manager Adam Owen has joined Lee Johnson's coaching team at Hibernian.

Owen will join Jamie McAllister as assistants to the new manager, with David Gray staying on as first team coach.

Ex-Hearts and Livingston defender McAllister, 44, worked under Johnson at Bristol City and Sunderland.

Owen, 41, arrives at Easter Road from Polish side Lech Poznan, where operated as technical advisor, a role he also performed in the MLS with Seattle Sounders.

Owen began his coaching career at Celtic and also had a spell as performance director at Rangers.

He worked for the Welsh FA between 2008 and 2018 and was part of Chris Coleman’s backroom staff at Euro 2016.