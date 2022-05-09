Leicester 1-2 Everton: Pick of the stats

Everton have won an away top-flight match for the first time in 15 games since beating Brighton back in August in their third game of the season. The Toffees have ended their run of seven consecutive away defeats.

Leicester have conceded 15 Premier League goals from corners this season, the most by a side in a single campaign since Brighton in 2017-18 (16).

All five of Patson Daka’s Premier League goals for Leicester have come at the King Power Stadium, four of which have come in starts. Only Jamie Vardy (6) has netted more often at home for the club in the top-flight in 2021-22.