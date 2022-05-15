Hibernian 4-0 St Johnstone - what did Gray say?

[On this season] "It's been very difficult. I've mentioned frustration a lot in the last few weeks. We've also been to a cup final and semi-final this season so it has been positive at times.

"The way the league has gone, we were only a game away from the top six. We underachieved on that but it shows you how tight the league has been this season.

"We know where we went wrong, where we can do better, and we've got the opportunity now to get a new manager in and start building towards a positive season next year.

"You can see with the names being linked to the club, it's a great opportunity for any manager to inherit a good squad of players. I'm sure they'll have their own ideas about how they want to add to that but the infrastructure is here for it to be really successful.

"I've been at the club for eight years and it's been really positive. The club has an owner that's very generous, that wants the club to do well. They're going to take their time to make sure they make the right appointment.

"My future will get sorted out once the manager is in place. If he wants me to be part of it, I'd love to do that because I really enjoy working for the club. I'm in a privileged position and I really care about it."