'I came here to win something' - Ramadani fired up for Dons glory

Ylber Ramadani says the chance to win silverware was a factor in his move to Aberdeen and he’s determined to reach his first final with the club by defeating Rangers on Sunday.

“It is a massive game for everyone,” the Albania midfielder told RedTV.

“These games don’t come around all of the time, you have to take it.

“Playing in games like Sunday is one of the reasons why I joined Aberdeen. When I made my presentation I said that I came here to win something and I hope on Sunday that we can reach the final.

“It will be perfect for me and for everyone in Aberdeen.”