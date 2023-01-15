Celtic 2-0 Kilmarnock: Your views

We asked for your thoughts after Celtic beat Kilmarnock 2-0 to reach the League Cup final.

Here's a flavour of what you had to say:

Terence: A very tough game in horrible weather. I believe a fair result would have been 2-1; Killie were denied a penalty. Otherwise a good result for Celtic, another final to look forward to.

Andy: Killie made the game scrappy and the pitch needs to be much better for the Final. I don't think the torrential rain helped to be fair!