St Johnstone 2-4 Livingston: Your views

We asked for your thoughts after St Johnstone fell to another Scottish Premiership defeat.

Here's what you had to say:

Anon: This was the worst I have seen them play. They allowed three goals in Livingston’s first three forays into the box. Ian Flaherty, Gus McPherson and Callum Davidson have to go, as they are all responsible for the current situation!

Steven: Just now we are a team in total free fall. After going two down yesterday Davidson looked lost. He got lucky with his subs at half time, and took off, in my opinion, our most composed player off. The club is in a mess from top to bottom.

Brian: I’ve been saying it for the last two seasons. McLean as a striker/midfield coach is a joke! I liked him as a player, but he obviously hasn’t the know how on coaching. He should have been out the door ages ago, we need a new coach now.