Southampton v Brighton: Team news

Theo Walcott hopes to be fit despite coming off during Southampton's midweek EFL Cup win with a tight calf.

Full-back Kyle Walker-Peters played an hour in that game in his first action since suffering a hamstring injury in October, and is set to feature again.

Brighton's World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister has been given a fortnight off after Argentina's triumph in Qatar.

Adam Webster and Danny Welbeck are both out after sustaining injuries in a friendly earlier this month.

