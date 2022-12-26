Analysis: Brentford 2-2 Tottenham

Michael Emons, BBC Sport

When signing his new four-and-a-half-year contract earlier this week, manager Thomas Frank said he was looking forward to "creating more magic moments" at Brentford - and he nearly got one within days.

Two up after 64 minutes, following goals from Vitaly Janelt and Ivan Toney, the Bees were on course for their first win over Tottenham since 1948.

Frank's side have already thrashed Manchester United 4-0 at home, drew 0-0 with Chelsea and won 2-1 at reigning champions Manchester City in what could well be the club's best season since just before the Second World War.

In the end, the three points slipped through their grasp as England captain Harry Kane pulled one back with an excellent header, before Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg equalised six minutes later with a curling finish.

But, overall, this was another sign of Brentford's progression and they were good value for the point, which leaves them in the top half and on 20 points from 16 matches.

They remain on course to beat the 13th-placed finish they managed last season - their highest position since coming sixth in the old First Division back in 1937-38.