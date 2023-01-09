On this day in Celtic history...

For starters, I can't believe 2005 was 18 years ago...

On this day, though, all those years ago, Celtic beat Rangers 2-1 to progress into the fourth round of the Scottish Cup courtesy of Chris Sutton and John Hartson goals.

Chris Sutton put the home side ahead when he latched onto the ball eight yards from goal to slot into the net. Fernando Ricksen drew Rangers level with a solid header past Rab Douglas just after half-time.

Celtic regained the lead after 77 minutes when Didier Agathe swung in a cross, Sutton missed an attempted flick but the ball fell to Hartson at the back post and his shot was deflected past Stefan Klos by Marvin Andrews.

Martin O'Neill's side went all the way that season, defeating Dundee United 1-0 in the final through Alan Thompson's free-kick, in what was the Northern Irishman's final game in charge of the club.