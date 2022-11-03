C﻿allum Wilson admits he "is on a high" after firing himself into contention for England's World Cup squad with his recent form.

W﻿ilson has three goals in his last two appearances, including a double in front of the watching Gareth Southgate against Aston Villa on Saturday, and is leaving "no stone unturned" to try to reach Qatar.

"﻿There's only a few more games to showcase what I'm about before the squad is announced," he told the Footballer's Football podcast. "I'm giving it everything.

"﻿Last week, lots of people were asking about England and I thought I'd spoken enough and needed to do my talking on the pitch."

W﻿ilson's goals have helped fire free-scoring Newcastle into the top four but the 30-year-old is paying little attention to their position.

"﻿It's still so early in the season," he said. "People get carried away. I just want us to get safe.

"﻿It's nice to be near the top end of the league but we're still not at 40 points. Maybe when we get that, I'll start chatting."

