World Cup-bound Newcastle striker Callum Wilson is a doubt because of the illness that prompted his substitution at half-time at Southamptonlast weekend.

Winger Ryan Fraser, an unused substitute in the past three Premier League games, could miss out with a calf problem.

Chelsea's Jorginho should overcome a foot injury in time to play at St James' Park.

F﻿ellow midfielders N'Golo Kante and Carney Chukwuemeka remain out, as do goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and defender Wesley Fofana.

Who do you think will start for the Magpies?

Predict Graham Potter's Chelsea line-up