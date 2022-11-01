N﻿igel Rothband, The Man City Show podcast, external

Despite a spirited defensive performance from Leicester this weekend they weren’t able to stop City, thanks to a Kevin de Bruyne 'worldy'.

City proved they can win without Erling Haaland and against a team who ‘parked the bus’ for about 70 minutes.

It’s difficult to criticise Brendan Rodgers’ tactics, although some suggested had Leicester taken the same approach they showed in the last period earlier in the game they could have won. At the end of the season this may prove to be a vital three points for the Blues.

With Haaland unavailable it gives me the opportunity to celebrate a number of other performances among City’s star-studded team.

De Bruyne is living up to the label of the best midfielder in the world. Ederson, who has little to do in most games, pulled off a magnificent save just after City went ahead and is proving he’s not just in the team for his amazing distribution. Jack Grealish seems to be playing with greater freedom and what a joy to have Americ Laporte back, fully fit, commanding the defence.

No need for Haaland, or any of the other stars, midweek in the dead rubber against Sevilla in the Champions League as City have already qualified as winners of Group G. A great opportunity to give ‘the kids’ a runout and give the stars a rest.

Then at the weekend it’s back to Premier League business against an improving Fulham side who are up to seventh following a decent unbeaten run. Let’s hope Haaland is back, fully fit and ready to rejoin his fellow stars.