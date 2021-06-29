Young midfielder Freddie Potts has signed his first professional contract with West Ham United.

The 17-year-old, who has agreed a three-year deal, made seven consecutive starts for the under-23s from March and scored his first Premier League 2 goal against Leicester.

"I’ve been supporting them all my life and to sign my first professional contract with the club is just a special moment that I’ll remember forever," he told West Ham TV., external

He is the son of Steve Potts, former Hammer and current U23s coach, and brother to Luton Town player Dan Potts.