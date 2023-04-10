United win 'a long time coming' - Fletcher

Steven Fletcher thinks that Dundee United's first Premiership win in 12 has be in the offing for a while, as he spurred his team on to victory over Hibs.

The striker scored an early opener before winning a late penalty either side of a Hibs equaliser.

“It’s been a long time coming," he revealed. "The performances have been a lot better in the last couple of weeks but the results haven’t come our way.

"Today was just a bit of a relief in a way but we can’t get carried away. We have to take each game as it comes and we have a massive game next week as Motherwell are in a really good run just now."

Asked if he was worried of a 'here we go again' situation for the bottom club, he said: “I did for about ten seconds and then I thought 'you need to get that out your head and we need to go again.'

"I've been saying that to the boys that when they equalise or we go a goal down we need to get going again because we’re not going to go anywhere if we don’t. Credit to the boys we went again.

“It’s good to go in there (the dressing room) with three points and a spring in our step and we can enjoy it for a couple of hours but we need to get back to work Monday, Tuesday as we have a massive game at the weekend.”