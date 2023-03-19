Thoughts of Europe 'on back burner' - Nouble

Joel Nouble says Livingston have to keep thoughts of catching third-top Heart of Midlothian in the race for European qualification "on the back burner" and just concentrate on the "very tight" race to finish in the Scottish Premiership's top six.

While the Edinburgh side lost away to Aberdeen, striker Nouble scored in a 2-1 win over Ross County that lifted David Martindale's team above St Mirren into sixth.

"We are only six points behind, but you have to get the six points and Hearts have to lose games and they don't lose a lot," Nouble told BBC Scotland. "Our main aim is to go game-by-game and see where we are."

Livingston return to action on 1 April after the international break against St Mirren, who are a point behind after their draw away to Dundee United.

"It's a big game and St Mirren are at home and have a good record at home, but these are the games, when we are fighting for the top six, we are looking forward to," Nouble said.

The striker thought that beating County to end a run of five games without a victory could prove to be "a big three points".

"A massive win ahead of the break next week," he suggested. "It wasn't a pretty game to play in. I feel like, in the first half, we were the slightly better team. I wouldn't say we dominated, but we took the two good goals and went in with a two-goal lead.

"It was a scrappy game as they are fighting for their lives as, at 2-1, we knew it was going to be a fight, but the boys defended well and got the points in the end. We matched their fight."