Vassell signs contract extension at Killie

Kilmarnock striker Kyle Vassell has signed a two-year contract at the club to keep him at Rugby Park until the summer of 2025.

Vassell signed in January, having last been contracted to San Diego Loyal, and has since scored two goals in his 13 appearances for the club.

“It’s well documented that I’ve represented a number of clubs, but there’s something about Kilmarnock that instantly made the place feel like home," Vassell said. "The passion of supporters and intensity of the league is exactly what I was searching for at this stage of my career.

“The opportunity to continue working under the manager would have been enough to sign an extension alone, so it’s one of the easiest decisions I’ve had to make.

"Support from the boss, coaching staff and fans has been incredible since I joined the club and I’m determined to repay every one of them for the faith that they have shown in me.”