Mark Mitchener, BBC Sport

Rarely can Bournemouth have had so many players away on international duty.

There was a time when the Cherries' international absentees extended to an occasional home nations under-21 cap. Indeed, a couple of decades ago, midfielder Brian Stock once found out he had been called up for Wales Under-21s by reading a BBC Ceefax page (written by myself) after the Football Association of Wales had managed to inform the media of his late call-up before letting the player himself know.

This time, 13 players were initially called up for international duty - though recent signing Illia Zabarnyi was later released from Ukraine's squad to allow him to continue his rehabilitation work with his club.

It meant the £24m defender signed from Dynamo Kyiv, who sustained an injury just before his transfer to Vitality Stadium was completed, was not placed in the unusual position of winning a full international cap before having played a first-team minute for his club.

However, Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neil must hope a quick roll call towards the end of the week finds all the overseas travellers present and available - including Jefferson Lerma, who pulled out of Colombia’s squad because of injury.

With goals sometimes a problem this season, O’Neil will be pleased to have seen three members of his forward line on target for their countries - Kieffer Moore for Wales against Latvia, Dango Ouattara for Burkina Faso against Togo (to clinch qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations) and Antoine Semenyo netting a 96th-minute winner for Ghana against Angola.

Whether or not fantasy football would have credited them with "assists", Ryan Christie and Chris Mepham both featured in the build-up to goals for Scotland and Wales respectively, while Philip Billing’s recent goalscoring form earned him a fifth cap for Denmark, who had surprisingly omitted him from their final World Cup squad.

But the focus will return to club football on Saturday as Bournemouth host Fulham. The past three games between the sides have been closely contested draws – so there can be no better time for the Cherries to face a Cottagers side missing Aleksandar Mitrovic and Willian through suspension after their fractious FA Cup tie at Manchester United.