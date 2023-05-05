Nat Hayward, BBC Sport

Unai Emery has been speaking to the media before Aston Villa's Premier League game against Wolves on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

He offered a positive injury update: "This week was fantastic because [Philippe] Coutinho started training on Monday. [Boubacar] Kamara and Leon [Bailey] started training on Wednesday and yesterday (Matty Cash) started training with the group. The next step is to analyse individually if we can use them."

On pursuing European qualification: "Yesterday Brighton won. Liverpool are winning a lot. Tottenham are with us now but they have to play us next week. Our ambition has to be to get the best position possible and tomorrow is very important.

He is "excited" about potentially getting a result at Wolves: "Three points could give us another big opportunity to try and be in the Europa League positions but we are very aware of the difficulty we are going to face."

On the defeat to Manchester United: "My ambition and obsession is to improve and to analyse each match with the players."

He expects a response from Wolves after their 6-0 defeat at Brighton: “Our idea is to play well, to control the game more than they want us to and each individual duel will be very important. After a defeat like that [at Brighton], they will be stronger. It’s another match to use to improve and to analyse."

