Lopetegui not asking for 'incredible signings' as Wolves future in doubt

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Julen Lopetegui says he is not asking for "incredible signings" as the Wolves manager outlined the issues that have put his Molineux future in doubt.

Lopetegui led Wolves to Premier League safety after taking over when the club was bottom of the table in November.

However, the Spaniard's future is believed to be uncertain because of the club's financial situation.

"When I came here, I came very happy with a big commitment, in a very hard situation for the club," he said.

Under the former Spain and Real Madrid coach, Wolves became only the fourth side in the Premier League era to survive after being bottom of the table on Christmas Day.

Lopetegui, who started the season at Champions League club Sevilla, helped achieve that feat with three games to spare - which is unprecedented.

He added: "We put everything into these months, always thinking if we are able to save the team and, if we are able to improve, we will be able to dream for different things.

"But one thing is the dream, another is the reality."

