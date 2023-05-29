'I have loved every minute' - Davidson

St Johnstone legend Murray Davidson paid tribute to the club's fans after his final career appearance in Sunday's win over Livingston.

Davidson has made 416 appearances for the Perth club since signing in 2009, and was visibly emotional after the game.

"It is honestly the most nervous I have ever been for a game," he said. "I have played in cup finals, European games, and this morning it was horrible, so many mixed emotions.

"The reception I got, it means so much, all my family is here - so many times today I have had a lump in my throat, and I have had to go and take a minute, because this has been my life. I think this is 14 [years] at St Johnstone, so it is very difficult and so emotional.

"From the bottom of my heart, I can’t thank the people of Perth enough. That is one of the reasons why I have stayed at this club so long because the people inside the football club have been so good to me and the fans, going about Perth, I would like to think I have been loyal back.

"Today means so much to me, and I have loved every minute of it. I would love to go on forever but it is impossible. I am genuinely so grateful and thankful to everyone that in the last fourteen years has supported me."