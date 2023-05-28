Man Utd 2-1 Fulham - analysis

Gary Rose, BBC Sport at Old Trafford

Third place secured, back in the Champions League and a potential domestic double if they can add the FA Cup to their League Cup win.

This has been a very good season for Manchester United.

No wonder, then, there were joyous scenes at full-time in the 2-1 win against Fulham as fans stuck around long after the final whistle to applaud the players for their efforts this season.

There is a real sense of unity at United, with Erik ten Hag overseeing impressive improvement in the relatively short time he has been in charge.

Only Manchester City have won more home games than Manchester United this season and, even when they fell behind against Fulham, the fans were right behind them as they ultimately fought back to win.

One more game to go and a victory in next weekend's FA Cup final would truly cap a season that suggests United are firmly on the way back.