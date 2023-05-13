Man Utd 2-0 Wolves - analysis

BBC Sport's Gary Rose at Old Trafford: "Wolves had already secured their target before this game with Premier League safety now assured and consequently they played much of this game without the urgency of a side with something to play for.

"While there was little attacking threat for the travelling fans to cheer the big positive from this game was the performance of goalkeeper Dan Bentley.

"Signed from Bristol City in January, Bentley was given his Wolves and Premier League debut in this game and did not look out of place, catching the eye with two good saves from Jadon Sancho and Antony."