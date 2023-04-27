Ian Wright says Arsenal are a team that have "learned a lot" and their display against Manchester City will not be what defines their season.

The Arsenal legend told Match of the Day that the Gunners "were rattled" by City's intense setup from the first whistle and struggled to recover.

"Man City wouldn’t let us into the game," he said.

"We’ve seen Arsenal starting very well breaking presses but this press was intense. There was no opportunity for Arsenal to build-up anything.

"It was so well-organised that there was no time for someone to get their foot on the ball. They were too intense and Arsenal were rattled from the start. They [City] put on a proper show.

"When you look at Liverpool, Southampton, West Ham, you needed six points from that run of fixtures at least.

"We are talking about a team that learned a lot. They put on a season this season that learned a lot from last season. It's onwards and upwards for that team."

