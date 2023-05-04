Tottenham should have just "shut up shop" and taken a point against Liverpool, according to Newcastle's Callum Wilson.

Spurs were 3-0 down at Anfield, but fought back late on only to concede to a Diogo Jota winner in the 94th minute - who could have already been sent off for a high boot on Oliver Skipp.

Speaking on The Footballer's Football Podcast, Wilson said: "Jota should not be scoring a last minute winner but anyway, it's 3-3 you've just got yourself back in the game, take a point - after being 3-0 down, take a point.

"Settle for a point, shut up shop and just get the ball out of your half. I guess at the minute things just ain't going well for Tottenham. That happens sometimes in football.

West Ham forward Michail Antonio agreed, saying he was not sure how the Spurs players would have dealt with the defeat in the dressing room.

"I'd be sat in that changing room for a good 2-3 hours after that game," he said.

"I wouldn't be able to leave as my mind would be running. It's actually crazy."

