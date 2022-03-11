Southampton 1-2 Newcastle: Pick of the stats

In 2022, only Liverpool (22) have won more points in the Premier League than Newcastle (20 - six wins and two draws from eight matches).

Since the start of last season, Southampton have dropped 46 points from winning positions in the league, nine more than any other side.

Chris Wood and Bruno Guimaraes were the 159th and 160th different players to score for Newcastle United in the Premier League (excluding own-goals), with the Magpies now having the joint-most scorers in the competition’s history (level with West Ham).