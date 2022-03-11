BBC Sport

Southampton 1-2 Newcastle: Pick of the stats


  • In 2022, only Liverpool (22) have won more points in the Premier League than Newcastle (20 - six wins and two draws from eight matches).

  • Since the start of last season, Southampton have dropped 46 points from winning positions in the league, nine more than any other side.

  • Chris Wood and Bruno Guimaraes were the 159th and 160th different players to score for Newcastle United in the Premier League (excluding own-goals), with the Magpies now having the joint-most scorers in the competition’s history (level with West Ham).

  • Southampton’s Stuart Armstrong netted his 14th Premier League goal, with his opener against Newcastle his first in the competition with his head.