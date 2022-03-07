Harry Maguire "hasn't become a bad defender overnight", but when things are going wrong the captain will be the first person to take the blame, according to Derby County centre-half Curtis Davies.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily, he said: "He is having a sticky time, I can’t hide from that.

"I’ve not been privileged enough to play for Manchester United, but when you play for Manchester United and you are the captain going into a derby game, as soon as anything goes wrong you are going to be one of the first people that gets blamed.

"When you’re a defender and you lose 4-1, it’s going to be heaped on even more. The fact that Ronaldo doesn’t play, the pressure all then goes to the captain.

"He hasn’t become a bad defender overnight. He’s in the Euros team of the tournament, played in the Euros final and World Cup semi-final. He has played himself up to this level to be a Manchester United player and I still believe that he is.

"The problem is when form hits badly, it’s hard to work your way out of it at a place like Manchester United when everything else is going wrong."

