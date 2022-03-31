Chelsea v Brentford: What the form shows

Chelsea are unbeaten in their past eight meetings with Brentford in all competitions (W7 D1), since a 3-1 home loss in February 1939.

This is Brentford’s first visit to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge since a 4-0 defeat in the 2016-17 FA Cup fourth round. This will be the Bees’ first away league game against the Blues since November 1946 – a 3-2 defeat.

Chelsea have won six of their seven Premier League London derbies this season, with the exception being a 3-2 loss at West Ham. That defeat is the only time Chelsea have conceded in a London derby this campaign.