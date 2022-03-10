Southampton v Newcastle: Team news

Mohammed Salisu is back in contention for Southampton after a two-match absence because of a hamstring issue.

Nathan Tella has returned to training but is not ready to play, while Lyanco is still sidelined by a thigh problem.

Newcastle forward Allan Saint-Maximin, who featured as a substitute against Brighton after missing two games with a calf injury, is not yet 100% fit.

Matt Ritchie is available but Isaac Hayden, Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier remain sidelined.

