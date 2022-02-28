Conte wants to win FA Cup 'for the players and the fans'

Antonio Conte hopes reaching the Carabao Cup semi-finals will give his Tottenham players confidence as they look to progress in the FA Cup.

But the Italian, who won the competition with Chelsea in 2018, says he is well aware how difficult it is to compete with the top teams in England for trophies.

When asked how badly he wants to win the FA Cup, he said: "I’m not desperate but you know very much I like to win.

"For sure it is a good competition. I was lucky to reach the final for two years in a row. I’d like to continue this tradition especially for Tottenham and for my players and the fans of the club not only for me.

"In this moment it is easier to win trophies in Europe than in England.

"At the end when you start to play in the quarter-final, semi-final and the final you have to fight against a top, top team that probably will play in the Champions League final.

"It’s important for us to continue to go through in this trophy. This happened in the Carabao Cup. To reach the semi-final in this moment is a good result for Tottenham.

"This has to be a boost to push us, to try to improve, to be competitive, to try to reach the trophy as soon as possible. It will be very important to improve the level and to fight to win the trophy. I repeat, to fight to win the trophy now in England is very difficult".