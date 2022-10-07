Sutton's prediction: 4-1

The way Arsenal went at Tottenham last weekend was impressive, and bodes well for this game too.

While the Gunners are playing well and are full of confidence, things still aren't right at Liverpool as far as I can see.

Jurgen Klopp's side were very comfortable against Rangers in the Champions League on Tuesday but they weren't tested defensively. Here, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus won't give them a minute's peace.

I think Liverpool will score, even though they have not quite clicked yet this season, but Arsenal's attacking talent are going to cause them a lot of problems at the other end.

Ryan's prediction: 2-1

This is a tough one to call because it depends on when it all clicks for Liverpool - we know how good they are when it all comes together. Arsenal are the form team at the moment, though, and they've got Kieran Tierney while Robbo [Andrew Robertson] is out injured for Liverpool. So, I'll give it to KT, but only just.

